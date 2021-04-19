Feedback

Upstate N.Y. Couple Claims Man Tossed Used Cups In Yard For Nearly 3 Years

By Jason Hall

April 19, 2021

An upstate New York couple has finally solved a nearly three-year mystery of where used coffee cups in their front yard are coming from.

Edward and Cheryl Patton, of Lake View, told the Buffalo News that after numerous tries of trying to figure out who was throwing the cups in front of their home -- which included mounting a camera inside a tree and other tactics -- neighbors finally spotted a minivan and jotted down its license plate number.

The Pattons contacted local police, who waited and pulled over a vehicle driven by Larry Pope, 76, who had previously worked with Cheryl and had disagreements with her over union issues.

“I found it very hard to believe that someone I knew would do something like that, especially at his age,” Cheryl Patton told the Buffalo News.

Pope was charged with harassment and ticketing for throwing refuse onto a roadway in relation to the series of incidents.

The Pattons confirmed to the Buffalo News that the littering stopped after Pope was initially pulled over and charged.

The Buffalo News reached out to a phone number listed for Pope on Saturday (April 17) and left a message, but received no response at the time of publication.

Photo: Getty Images

