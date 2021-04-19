VIDEO: WWII-Era Plane Makes Emergency Landing Off Busy Florida Beach
By Zuri Anderson
April 19, 2021
A World War II-era plane was forced to land in the ocean off busy Florida beach after a mechanical failure, according to Daily Mail.
Bystander video shows a single-engine TBM Avenger swooping low before skidding to a halt in the ocean, spraying water into the air. Swimmers and beachgoers were not too far from the landing, as well.
NBC Miami said the plane was taking part in the Cocoa Beach Air Show before the reported failure happened. Witnesses told Florida Today they heard the engine sputtering prior to the descent.
"It looked like (the pilot) pulled up at the last moment and avoided any spectators, there were loads of people on the water, and then I saw him on top of the plane, it looked like he was okay," Melanie Schrader said.
EMERGENCY LANDING: A World War II-era plane participating in the Cocoa Beach Air Show safely made an emergency landing on a crowded beach. https://t.co/GkUwsYOWCI pic.twitter.com/UlXj6TyXXZ— ABC News (@ABC) April 18, 2021
The Air Show continued that day, according to Daily Mail. Organizers issued a statement on the matter:
"The TBM Avenger performing in the warbird parade had a mechanical issue and the pilot was able to bring the plane down close to the shore. Rescue Personnel were immediately on scene and the pilot is okay."
The TBM Avenger is an American torpedo bomber developed initially for the United States Navy and Marine Corps, entering service in 1942. According to the Cocoa Beach Air Show website, the plane underwent extensive restoration before returning to flight last year.
Crazy stuff happened today! Just happed to get some photos of the plane crashing during the Cocoa Beach Air Show. The pilot managed to land it in the water with no injuries to anyone. Thread of photos: pic.twitter.com/ic8d7AlmjS— Kinley Robinson (@kinleyrmedia) April 17, 2021
Photo: Getty Images