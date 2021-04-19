VIDEO: WWII-Era Plane Makes Emergency Landing Off Busy Florida Beach

A World War II-era plane was forced to land in the ocean off busy Florida beach after a mechanical failure, according to Daily Mail.

Bystander video shows a single-engine TBM Avenger swooping low before skidding to a halt in the ocean, spraying water into the air. Swimmers and beachgoers were not too far from the landing, as well.

NBC Miami said the plane was taking part in the Cocoa Beach Air Show before the reported failure happened. Witnesses told Florida Today they heard the engine sputtering prior to the descent.

"It looked like (the pilot) pulled up at the last moment and avoided any spectators, there were loads of people on the water, and then I saw him on top of the plane, it looked like he was okay," Melanie Schrader said.