WATCH: Bird Drops Fish On Truck Driving Along North Carolina Road

By Sarah Tate

April 19, 2021

When driving along a highway, you may expect a little precipitation, whether it's a sprinkle of rain or falling snowflakes. Other times, your windshield may be struck by pebbles or small rocks, which may leave you a little shaken but otherwise alright. But how would you react if something out of place unexpectedly hits your windshield? That's a question that one driver in North Carolina had to face when a bird flying overhead dropped a fish onto their moving truck.

According to Local 21 News, a Ward Transport truck driver was recently traveling through Charlotte when they got a bridge over a body of water. As the driver continued over the bridge, a bird soared through the sky overhead with a catch it made from the water. This seemingly normal sight abruptly changed when the bird dropped the fish, sending it falling onto the driver's windshield.

Video of the strange encounter was shared on Ward Transport's Twitter account.

"One of our #charlotte drivers verifies that when driving a truck, you must be prepared for ANYTHING!" the transportation and logistics provider captioned the video.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. Well, maybe the fish.

Check out the video below to see the unexpected encounter.

Photo: Getty Images

