WATCH: NASA Launches First Craft To Fly On Another Planet's Surface

NASA made a historic launch on Monday with its first craft to successfully achieve controlled flight beyond planet Earth on Monday (April 19.)

The miniature 4-pound solar-powered helicopter "Ingenuity" ascended above Mars' surface, hovered and then touched back down, NASA mission control confirmed via NBC News.

The successful flight was documented by photos received from the craft's onboard navigation camera, which showed a shadow cast by the miniature helicopter on the planet's surface, followed by color video of the flight moments later.

"It's real," said MiMi Aung, Ingenuity project manager, moments after first data from the helicopter was processed via NBC News.