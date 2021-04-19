Why April 19th Matters in Rock History

It’s April 19th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1980, singer Brian Johnson joined AC/DC, replacing original vocalist Bon Scott, who had died in February of 1980.

In 2002, Alice in Chains singer Layne Staley’s body was found by a relative at the rocker’s north Seattle apartment. Staley had been missing for two weeks.

In 2004, Smashing Pumpkins singer Billy Corgan played his first-ever solo acoustic show. It took place in his hometown of Chicago and was later released on DVD.

In 1980, Blondie started a six-week run at number one on the singles chart with “Call Me,” which was featured in the Richard Gere film, American Gigolo.

In 2012, The Band’s Levon Helm died from cancer.

And in 1980, R.E.M. played their first gig as R.E.M. It took place at Athens, Georgia’s 11:11 Koffee Club in front of 150 people and the show ended when police shut it down since the venue was unlicensed.

