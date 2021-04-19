Feedback

Why April 19th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

April 19, 2021

It’s April 19th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1980, singer Brian Johnson joined AC/DC, replacing original vocalist Bon Scott, who had died in February of 1980. 

In 2002, Alice in Chains singer Layne Staleys body was found by a relative at the rocker’s north Seattle apartment. Staley had been missing for two weeks.

In 2004, Smashing Pumpkins singer Billy Corgan played his first-ever solo acoustic show. It took place in his hometown of Chicago and was later released on DVD.

In 1980, Blondie started a six-week run at number one on the singles chart with “Call Me,” which was featured in the Richard Gere film, American Gigolo.

In 2012, The Band’s Levon Helm died from cancer.

And in 1980, R.E.M. played their first gig as R.E.M. It took place at Athens, Georgia’s 11:11 Koffee Club in front of 150 people and the show ended when police shut it down since the venue was unlicensed.

And that’s what happened today in Rock History.

Photo: Getty

(H/T This Day in Music)

Chat About Why April 19th Matters in Rock History

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.