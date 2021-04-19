Young Steelers Fan Thanks Player For Terrible Towel In Heartwarming Post

A young Pittsburgh Steelers fan's letter thanking offensive tackle Zach Banner for a signed Terrible Towel birthday gift has gone viral.

The Steelers shared the heartwarming handwritten post addressed to "Mr. Banner" from Jonah Snyder on their verified social media accounts over the weekend, which can be viewed below.

“Thank you for sending me the Terrible Towel for my birthday. Having your name on it means a lot to me. I am a gigantic Steelers fan! It will be special to me always. Thank you very much again,” Jonah wrote in the letter.

Banner, affectionately nicknamed as "The Hulk" for his imposing size, joined the Steelers in 2018 after being selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft, becoming the first Chamorro person drafted in league history and the tallest lineman selected since Maryland's Jared Gaither in 2007.