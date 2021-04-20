Another 'Stimulus Check' On The Way - This One From Your Health Insurer

Earlier this year, the government distributed the third stimulus check, worth $1,400 for each eligible recipient, but it didn't take long for Americans to need more. While there is no word on if a fourth stimulus check will happen from Uncle Sam, that doesn't mean other sources won't be sending out checks. In fact, millions of Americans will be receiving some cash in a few months and it'll come from their health insurance company.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, private insurance companies are expected to send out $2.1 billion in rebates, thanks to the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The law states that the insurers have to spend at least 80% of premium revenue on health care claims or quality improvement activities and if they don't, then they have to refund some of the premiums paid to them. Last year, because many consumers were afraid they'd be exposed to COVID, they avoided doctors offices and routine care visits. Meanwhile, providers cancelled elective procedures. All of that meant insurers paid out less while still taking in the usual premiums. The ACA makes sure the insurers don't profit too much in situations like this, so now, 10.7 million Americans will get a refund check.