Billie Eilish Cuddles With Rumored BF 29-Year-Old Actor Matthew Vorce

It looks like Billie Eilish is off the market.

Over the weekend the "everything i wanted" singer was seen grabbing coffee with indie actor and podcast host Matthew Tyler Vorce.

Page Six published photos of the 19-year-old singer out with Vorce and her dog Shark in Santa Barbara. One photo shows Eilish cuddling her rumored new boyfriend while he had his hand on her neck — see that pic here.

While it's unconfirmed if the pair are merely friends who like to cuddle, Vorce is rumored to be a whole decade older than the teen singer at 29 years old (as reported by the photo agency that took the snaps).

Since the photos dropped, the actor has made his Instagram private so we can't go sleuthing but he does follow Eilish, her brother FINNEAS, and their mom who both follow him back — Billie infamously doesn't follow anyone on Insta.

Vorce previously created and hosted the podcast Searching for Putty Man, which was conceived during the pandemic but is now no longer available.

Eilish has always been vocal about keeping her relationships private after her 2019 split from Brandon Q Adams who was four years older than Eilish when they dated — clearly so goes for the older guys!

“I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had; with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret,” she said in an interview last year. “I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it's like ‘What if it goes bad?’”

Eilish is currently teasing her new era of music after dying her neon green and black hair platinum blonde. She most recently posted on Instagram with a cute selfie and caption that read, “things are comingggg.”

