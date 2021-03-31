Finneas Opens Up About Being 'Protective' Over His Sister Billie Eilish

Finneas may be Billie Eilish's producer and co-writer, but above all else he's her older brother. And because her career began at such a young age, he's been doing everything he can to ensure her safety.

During a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Finneas opened up about being "protective" over his sister, who's four years younger than him.

“We have a team we really trust and our parents around," he explained when asked about trust in the music industry. “But I always think of it, because of the amount of people we meet. I’m always trying to help facilitate the safest environment for her.”

“She’s 19 now, but over the past couple of years, she was very young," Finneas noted. “And so I’ve wanted to be as protective as I can. I never wasn’t in a room with her when we wrote with other people in the first couple of years."



He went on to clarify that he never intended to smother Billie, but unfortunately there are creeps out there. “Part of that was the feeling: ‘I want to keep this kid safe,’" he said. "Not to be overbearing, but just a witness. Make sure that nobody is being a creep.”

It's safe to say Billie was okay with Finneas being her guardian. When she released "Everything I Wanted" in 2019, she revealed it was about their unbreakable bond. “This song is one my brother and I wrote about each other.” she said at the time. “No matter what happens, we always have been and will be there to make it better.”

