Britney Spears' Black Lives Matter Post Causes Divide Among Fans

Some fans are upset about Britney Spears’ recent Instagram post in support of Black Lives Matter.

Taking to the platform Monday night (April 19), the “Toxic” singer shared a black-and-white picture of a man holding up a sign that reads: “White people have generational wealth. Black people have generational trauma #WeAreNotTheSame! #BLM.”

"Just sayin' !!!! #BlackLivesMatter #BLM,” the 39-year-old wrote in agreeance, drawing all sorts of mixed comments among tens of thousands of her fans.

On one side, users praised the “Slumber Party” star for using her platform to acknowledge the inequalities between the communities long after the "trend" of doing so had passed.

“We looooove woke Britney yaaas 💗” one user commented.

Another dubbed the songbird as the “Queen of joining the movement!!!! #BLM.”

Others, however, were less than enthused about Spears’ stance on the issue.

“Where do I collect my generational wealth?” asked one detractor.

Someone else mocked, “Still waiting to inherit all this magical generational wealth. If I don't go to work, I don't eat.”