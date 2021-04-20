Britney Spears' Black Lives Matter Post Causes Divide Among Fans
By Paris Close
April 20, 2021
Some fans are upset about Britney Spears’ recent Instagram post in support of Black Lives Matter.
Taking to the platform Monday night (April 19), the “Toxic” singer shared a black-and-white picture of a man holding up a sign that reads: “White people have generational wealth. Black people have generational trauma #WeAreNotTheSame! #BLM.”
"Just sayin' !!!! #BlackLivesMatter #BLM,” the 39-year-old wrote in agreeance, drawing all sorts of mixed comments among tens of thousands of her fans.
On one side, users praised the “Slumber Party” star for using her platform to acknowledge the inequalities between the communities long after the "trend" of doing so had passed.
“We looooove woke Britney yaaas 💗” one user commented.
Another dubbed the songbird as the “Queen of joining the movement!!!! #BLM.”
Others, however, were less than enthused about Spears’ stance on the issue.
“Where do I collect my generational wealth?” asked one detractor.
Someone else mocked, “Still waiting to inherit all this magical generational wealth. If I don't go to work, I don't eat.”
Spears’ polarizing support of the Black-led movement comes during a tense time not only for our nation but for the millions tuning in worldwide to the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-police officer facing murder charges for the death of George Floyd, who was killed by Chauvin’s hand during a fatal arrest in May 2020.
As she's proven in the past, Spears' support for the Black community in their fight against racial injustice has been non-negotiable.
"What the world needs now is love,” she shared following Floyd's murder. "My heart breaks for my friends in the black community …. and for everything going on in our country. Right now I think we all should do what we can to listen …. learn … do better …. and use our voices for good."
Photo: Getty Images