Coral Springs Dad Tried To Strangle Son For Loud Zoom Class, Police Say

A South Florida man is facing charges after police said he attempted to strangle his son over a Zoom class, according to Local 10.

Authorities said 53-year-old Richard Cunningham asked his 21-year-old son to turn down the volume on his Zoom class because it was too loud. When the son didn't do so, that's when things reportedly turned violent.

Cunningham allegedly picked up a chair and smashed a glass table where the victim was sitting. The father then grabbed his son by the face, threw him to the ground and tried to stick his thumb in his eyes, according to an arrest report. Officers said Cunningham then put his son into a chokehold, the victim reportedly struggling to breathe.

The victim said Cunningham only released him when he said, “But, I’m your son.”

Coral Springs Police responded to the home and demanded the father come out, reporters said. Cunningham surrendered after multiple demands and was booked into Broward County Jail, authorities added. He was charged with domestic battery by strangulation charge.

The victim provided photos and a voice recording that corroborated the events, investigators said. They added that the scene was consistent with what he described. Officers said Cunningham would not give any statements about the incident.

A judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation for Cunningham and his bond was set at $10,000. Police also learned the father had an active no-bond warrant for trespassing.

Photo: Broward County Sheriff's Office