Demi Lovato Apologizes For Accusing FroYo Shop Of Promoting 'Diet Culture'

Demi Lovato has apologized for calling out a frozen yogurt shop for its excess of sugar-free treats.

Lovato recently came under fire after slamming The Bill Chill for advertising “Guilt Free cookies and cakes” in copious amounts in its Los Angeles store, and went as far as to claim that doing so harmfully promotes “diet culture.”

Even though a DM exchange revealed the restaurant denied being “diet vultures,” they privately apologized to Lovato for her uncomfortable experience nonetheless. Still, the backlash Lovato has been facing grew even louder, which prompted her to get on camera to admit her wrongdoings.

“I am very outspoken about the things that I believe in,” Lovato expressed in a video shared on Instagram last night (April 19). “I understand that sometimes my messaging can lose its meaning when I get emotional. I am somebody who is just very passionate about what I believe in and I’ve lived through enough to know when to speak up for people who don’t have a voice.”