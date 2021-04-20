Demi Lovato Apologizes For Accusing FroYo Shop Of Promoting 'Diet Culture'
By Paris Close
April 20, 2021
Demi Lovato has apologized for calling out a frozen yogurt shop for its excess of sugar-free treats.
Lovato recently came under fire after slamming The Bill Chill for advertising “Guilt Free cookies and cakes” in copious amounts in its Los Angeles store, and went as far as to claim that doing so harmfully promotes “diet culture.”
Even though a DM exchange revealed the restaurant denied being “diet vultures,” they privately apologized to Lovato for her uncomfortable experience nonetheless. Still, the backlash Lovato has been facing grew even louder, which prompted her to get on camera to admit her wrongdoings.
“I am very outspoken about the things that I believe in,” Lovato expressed in a video shared on Instagram last night (April 19). “I understand that sometimes my messaging can lose its meaning when I get emotional. I am somebody who is just very passionate about what I believe in and I’ve lived through enough to know when to speak up for people who don’t have a voice.”
With regards to her public call-out against the shop, the “Cool for the Summer” singer admitted she “definitely jumped to conclusions and probably shouldn’t have gone about this the way that I have.”
As many Lovatics know, the Disney alum has struggled with eating disorders in the past, and so the 28-year-old had initially explained that her visit to the shop was personally triggering for her and was concerned for other customers who may experience the same.
“I’m willing to talk to this froyo shop to help get this messaging right… I’m human and I talk about my struggles. I’m passionate, so I’m sorry that I got the messaging wrong,” she continued, concluding, “I’m sorry that I may have disappointed some people. … I’m genuinely sorry that people took it the wrong way.”
Photo: Getty Images