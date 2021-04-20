Here's How You Can Get 'Stimulus Checks' From A Popular Fast-Food Chain

There’s a fast-food restaurant in Ohio that found a way to continue to offer “stimulus checks” regularly.

Or, at least, that’s what they opted to begin to call their paychecks.

The Wendy’s restaurant in Brunswick, located on Center Road, is aiming to attract job applicants with a sign that reads: “NOW OFFERING STIMULUS CHECKS TWICE A MONTH.”

19 News shared a photo of the pandemic-inspired “we’re hiring” sign on Monday evening (April 19), taken by Donya Byszko.