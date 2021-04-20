Feedback

Here's How You Can Get 'Stimulus Checks' From A Popular Fast-Food Chain

By Kelly Fisher

April 20, 2021

There’s a fast-food restaurant in Ohio that found a way to continue to offer “stimulus checks” regularly.

Or, at least, that’s what they opted to begin to call their paychecks.

The Wendy’s restaurant in Brunswick, located on Center Road, is aiming to attract job applicants with a sign that reads: “NOW OFFERING STIMULUS CHECKS TWICE A MONTH.”

19 News shared a photo of the pandemic-inspired “we’re hiring” sign on Monday evening (April 19), taken by Donya Byszko.

Another round of stimulus payments (no, not a Wendy’s paycheck) could come from their health insurance company, rather than the federal government.

The Kaiser Family Foundation says that private insurance companies will be able to dole out billions of dollars in rebates via the Affordable Care Act to about 10.7 million people. Find more info here.

Otherwise, if you’re interested in getting regular “stimulus checks” twice a month, apply for a job at Wendy’s here.

Photo: Getty Images

