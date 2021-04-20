Massive Wildfire Prompts Level 2 Evacuation Orders For Auburn Area

A wildfire that's been raging since Sunday (April 18) has now prompted Level 2 evacuations for the Auburn, Washington area, according to KOMO.

The fire reportedly began as a burn pile in Green Valley that spun out of control, consuming over 50 acres of land. Level 2 evacuation orders are in place for residents living in or near the area as of Tuesday (April 20), reported added, meaning they should stay somewhere else or be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

“The hard part with this fire is that it got up into the hillside and there are areas that are not accessible by a fire engine, brush truck and being able to stretch hose line,” Pat Pawlack said, spokesperson for the local fire response.