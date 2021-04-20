Massive Wildfire Prompts Level 2 Evacuation Orders For Auburn Area
By Zuri Anderson
April 20, 2021
A wildfire that's been raging since Sunday (April 18) has now prompted Level 2 evacuations for the Auburn, Washington area, according to KOMO.
The fire reportedly began as a burn pile in Green Valley that spun out of control, consuming over 50 acres of land. Level 2 evacuation orders are in place for residents living in or near the area as of Tuesday (April 20), reported added, meaning they should stay somewhere else or be ready to leave at a moment's notice.
“The hard part with this fire is that it got up into the hillside and there are areas that are not accessible by a fire engine, brush truck and being able to stretch hose line,” Pat Pawlack said, spokesperson for the local fire response.
The Washington Department of Natural Resources called in a helicopter to dump water from the air, and a command center was established in the 32000 block of Green Valley Road, reporters learned.
Reporters said this massive blaze is one of a dozen wildfires that's popped up over the state over the last week, remarking that this is unusually early start for wildfire season. Dry and windy conditions, warmer than normal temperatures and little to no rain has primed the area for fires. A burn ban is also in effect until the dry weather ends later this week.
KOMO said the property owner where the fire originated from is under investigation by the King County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the owner admitted to lighting a burn pile without a permit.
Photo: Getty Images