Mike Tomlin, Steelers Agree To New Contract Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a new three-year contract extension with head coach Mike Tomlin that will run through the 2024 season.

"I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin's contract through the 2024 season," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a news release on the Steelers' official website on Tuesday (April 20.) "Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we work to win another championship."

Tomlin, 49, is entering his 15th season as the Steelers' head coach. The former Super Bowl champion and NFL Coach of the Year in 2008 owns a 145-78-1 record in 224 games as the Steelers' head coach since being hired in 2007.

Tomlin also has a .650 winning percentage, which is slightly higher than his predecessor, Bill Cowher, in 16 less games. The 49-year-old has also led the Steelers to playoff appearances 10 times and won the AFC North Division title seven times during his first 14 seasons.

"I am extremely grateful for this contract extension and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organization for the support in my first 14 seasons," Tomlin said. "We have a goal of winning the organization's seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn't be more enthusiastic about this upcoming season."

Tomlin is one of three Steelers head coaches since 1969, succeeding Pro Football Hall of Famers Cowher (1992-2007) and Chuck Noll (1969-91) and is currently the third longest tenured coach in the NFL.

Last season, Tomlin tied late coach Marty Schottenheimer as the only two head coaches in NFL history to have 14 consecutive winning seasons to start their NFL careers.

