Feedback

Mike Tomlin, Steelers Agree To New Contract Extension

By Jason Hall

April 20, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a new three-year contract extension with head coach Mike Tomlin that will run through the 2024 season.

"I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin's contract through the 2024 season," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a news release on the Steelers' official website on Tuesday (April 20.) "Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we work to win another championship."

Tomlin, 49, is entering his 15th season as the Steelers' head coach. The former Super Bowl champion and NFL Coach of the Year in 2008 owns a 145-78-1 record in 224 games as the Steelers' head coach since being hired in 2007.

Tomlin also has a .650 winning percentage, which is slightly higher than his predecessor, Bill Cowher, in 16 less games. The 49-year-old has also led the Steelers to playoff appearances 10 times and won the AFC North Division title seven times during his first 14 seasons.

"I am extremely grateful for this contract extension and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organization for the support in my first 14 seasons," Tomlin said. "We have a goal of winning the organization's seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn't be more enthusiastic about this upcoming season."

Tomlin is one of three Steelers head coaches since 1969, succeeding Pro Football Hall of Famers Cowher (1992-2007) and Chuck Noll (1969-91) and is currently the third longest tenured coach in the NFL.

Last season, Tomlin tied late coach Marty Schottenheimer as the only two head coaches in NFL history to have 14 consecutive winning seasons to start their NFL careers.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Mike Tomlin, Steelers Agree To New Contract Extension

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.