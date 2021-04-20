Feedback

New Retro Bar With Arcade, Milkshakes, And Cocktails Opening In Glendale

By Ginny Reese

April 20, 2021

Happy friends playing and having fun in an amusement arcade

A new retro bar where "childhood meets adulthood" is coming to the Valley.

AZ Family reported that Carousel Arcade Bar will be opening in the Westgate Entertainment District.

Guests can hit up the arcade will enjoying delicious food, craft cocktails, milkshakes, and more.

There is also a full-service bar.

John Tsailakis, owner of Carousel Arcade Bar said:

"Everyone enjoys game nights and sharing a few drinks with family and friends- and that's what Carousel is all about. It’s really going to be a blast. The West Valley is also booming right now. It’s trending success, combined with Westgate’s lively atmosphere, makes me believe Carousel will be a smashing hit."

There will be a 1,200 square-foot patio and a DJ booth inside of the 5,800 square-foot space.

You can join in on all the fun at 6770 N Sunrise Boulevard Suite G111 in Glendale near Loop 101 and Glendale Avenue.

Carousel Arcade Bar is near the Lola and Bar Louie inside Westgate.

Check out the bar's menu and see more about the new place by clicking here.

Photo: Getty Images

