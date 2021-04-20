North Carolina Brewery Attempts To Send Beer Into Space

One small step for beer, one giant leap for breweries everywhere.

A brewery in North Carolina is making waves and going viral for their attempts at sending a beer into space, WCNC reports. In the lead up to its summer opening, Devil's Logic Brewing in Charlotte has been posting videos to TikTok documenting its astronomical efforts.

Their first attempt earlier this year didn't go exactly as planned. After sending the helium weather-balloon powered craft soaring into the sky behind a local cemetery, they reported that the launch "failed miserably."

"The first launch, I really don't know what happened, to be honest," said Brian Wallace, owner and co-founder of Devil's Logic Brewing.