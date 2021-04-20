North Carolina Brewery Attempts To Send Beer Into Space
By Sarah Tate
April 20, 2021
One small step for beer, one giant leap for breweries everywhere.
A brewery in North Carolina is making waves and going viral for their attempts at sending a beer into space, WCNC reports. In the lead up to its summer opening, Devil's Logic Brewing in Charlotte has been posting videos to TikTok documenting its astronomical efforts.
Their first attempt earlier this year didn't go exactly as planned. After sending the helium weather-balloon powered craft soaring into the sky behind a local cemetery, they reported that the launch "failed miserably."
"The first launch, I really don't know what happened, to be honest," said Brian Wallace, owner and co-founder of Devil's Logic Brewing.
Though they lost most of their equipment in the first attempt, including three GoPro cameras, they decided to try again last month. According to WCNC, the second launch went much smoother and they were able to quickly locate the downed balloon and check the footage. There was just a small problem: the cameras stopped recording.
@devilslogicbrewing
Reply to @asxl41 Operation space b33r is a go! #spacebeer#brewerylife#brewerytour#craftbeer#charlotte#charlottenc#clt#outerspace#craftbeers#brewing#fy♬ Oblivion - Grimes
The team believes the balloon reached about 90,000 feet in the air, compared to where the average plane flies around 30,000 feet. Because they didn't get footage backing up the claim, though, they plan to try again.
"As soon as I figure out why the cameras stopped recording, we'll go ahead and do our third launch," said Wallace.
As the age-old saying goes: Third time's the charm.
Check out more of their launch attempts and follow their journey on TikTok.
Photos: Getty Images