Pelicans Star Zion Williamson Teams Up With Jordan For New Sneaker Line
By Sarah Tate
April 20, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is fulfilling a lifelong dream by partnering with Jordan Brand for his own signature sneaker line, WDSU reports. The first sneaker, Zion 1, was released Tuesday (April 20).
Jordan announced the launch Tuesday (April 20) in a video posted to the iconic sneaker brand's Twitter account.
"To be, Zion," read the accompanying tweet. "The culmination of his supernatural game and down to earth personality, Zion Williamson debuts his own signature sneaker line. Introducing the Jordan Zion 1."
The video gives a sneak peak at the design of the shoe, but it will be available in four different colorways, including one to honor his younger brother, Noah.
Check out the video launch below.
To be, Zion.— Jordan (@Jumpman23) April 20, 2021
The culmination of his supernatural game and down to earth personality, @zionwilliamson debuts his own signature sneaker line. Introducing the Jordan Zion 1. pic.twitter.com/M1MMLPeRsZ
"Words can't really explain it," Williamson told Sports Illustrated of the designing process, calling it a unique experience. "As a kid you just say it to put in the atmosphere like 'hey I want my own signature shoe,' but as you get older you see it is tough to get your own signature shoe. Things have to really go your way and I just want to thank Jordan Brand fro the opportunity because I don't think it has hit me yet."
Photo: Getty Images