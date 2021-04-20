Pelicans Star Zion Williamson Teams Up With Jordan For New Sneaker Line

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is fulfilling a lifelong dream by partnering with Jordan Brand for his own signature sneaker line, WDSU reports. The first sneaker, Zion 1, was released Tuesday (April 20).

Jordan announced the launch Tuesday (April 20) in a video posted to the iconic sneaker brand's Twitter account.

"To be, Zion," read the accompanying tweet. "The culmination of his supernatural game and down to earth personality, Zion Williamson debuts his own signature sneaker line. Introducing the Jordan Zion 1."

The video gives a sneak peak at the design of the shoe, but it will be available in four different colorways, including one to honor his younger brother, Noah.

Check out the video launch below.