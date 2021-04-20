Pete Wentz Reveals He Was Almost Cast In 'X‑Men Origins: Wolverine'

Pete Wentz has been dishing out all kinds of fun stories on his new radio show. After confessing that Fall Out Boy's 2007 hit “Thnks Fr Th Mmrs" was inspired by Josie and the Pussycats last week, the bassist revealed on his latest episode that he was almost cast in X-Men Origins: Wolverine but lost out on the role to Lord Of The Rings actor Dominic Monaghan, ironically while filming the star-studded Jimmy Kimmel Live sketch "F*@#ing Ben Affleck" alongside him.

“Literally, while I was filming this, my manager called me and they were like,​ ‘You’ve been offered a role in the next X‑Men,’” Wentz recalled. “​‘It’s a really small role. You’re going to have to fly right from the F*@#ing Ben Affleck shoot to Australia to film it. And they need to know right now.’ And so I was like, ​‘Okay, cool. Let me think about it.’ I go on, I film the F*@#ing Ben Affleck thing with this guy, Dominic Monaghan. He’s in Lord Of The Rings, you know, whatever? Really cool, really funny. We’re paired together in the song."

“And I get home from the shoot and I’m like,​ ‘Yeah, I want to go do X‑Men. I don’t really care what I have to miss. Fly me to Australia.’ And my manager was like, ​‘Well, while you were thinking about it, they actually cast the role.’ I was like,​‘ F**k,’” he continued. ​“And they were like,​ ‘Oh yeah, it’s this guy Dominic Monaghan doing the part.’ I was like,​‘Are you f**king kidding me?! I was literally just standing next to this guy.’ And if he wasn’t so nice, I’d be f**king furious. But I think that was my one chance. We might have been sitting here doing In Defence of Pete Wentz as an X‑Men character."

More than a decade later, and Wentz is still bitter (which isn't surprising since he named his daughter Marvel). “When I watch the movie, I see his character and I’m always like, ​‘That could have been me,’ you know? And it’s this tiny little character and it’s this tiny little blip of a role that he probably doesn’t even think about ever. I don’t know.”

Sigh.

Photo: Getty Images