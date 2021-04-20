Police Seize $39,500 At Phoenix Airport From Man Who Planned To Buy A Truck

A man from North Carolina was fly to Arizona to buy a semi truck when he got an unexpected setback.

AZ Family reported that Jerry Johnson was carrying $39,500 with him to purchase a truck for his business. However, when he made it to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, police seized all of his money.

The incident took place back in August of 2020.

Flying with large amounts of cash domestically isn't a crime. Police said that because Johnson could be doing something wrong, they took the money away.

Johnson owns a North Carolina trucking company called Triple J Logistics. He traveled more than 2,000 miles to Arizona to attend a truck auction that could help expand his business.

Johnson said, "I saw that they had the model and brand of the truck I was looking for, so I was going to go to the auction and buy the truck out there."

Once Johnson landed, he was stopped by an undercover Phoenix Police officer at baggage claim.

Johnson said, "He didn't ask me anything about my company, he said I was part of a money laundering investigation."