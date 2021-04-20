Portland Woman Billed Over $6,000 From City For Sidewalk Repairs

If a sidewalk needs some repairs in Portland, Oregon, the homeowner is responsible for it.

This was the case for Lexia Frank, who was quoted more than $6,000 by the city to repair the sidewalk outside her Northeast Portland home, according to KATU.

"They gave us a map and let us know exactly what squares needed to be replaced," Frank told reporters. "This is the most egregious area that they say has a really bad trip hazard."

KATU reached out to the Portland Bureau of Transportation about the issue, and here's what they said:

"Certainly during this time, we understand that people are under financial situations that are even more challenging than maybe prior to the pandemic," Hannah Schafer with PBOT said.

As a result, the bureau is giving homeowners 180 days instead of the usual 60 to make repairs. What's the penalty if residents don't follow through? According to PBOT, a city crew will come out and fix the sidewalk. The homeowner will still have to pay for the cost of repairs. Officials also noted that homeowners can save money by doing the jobs themselves, and PBOT offers financing options.

"Maybe a credit card is going to go up. It's going to be even tighter. We're down to one income now because of the pandemic, and I've just been full-time homeschooling my three kids," Frank said, who told reporters she lost her job due to the pandemic. "I don't know where the funds are going to come from for this project. But we have until October 3rd, so it's got to get done."

