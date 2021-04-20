Texas Woman Arrested After Trying To Sell Ex's House Behind His Back

A San Antonio-area woman is accused of trying to sell her ex-boyfriend's house without his knowledge.

Teiona Keshanda Brown, 35, was arrested on Monday and charged with forgery for allegedly creating an email address to pose as her ex to sign legal documents, News4SA reported.

Brown's ex purchased a house in 2019 after winning the lottery, according to court documents. They were still dating at the time and the ex added her to the title.

Helotes police said that Brown allegedly assaulted her ex's young son. The ex was advised to move out of the house during the investigation.

The ex returned to the house in March to find a "for sale" sign in the front yard. His belongings were also gone and the locks changed.

The ex told police that he didn't put the house up for sale. According to police, the realtor was told Brown and the ex owned the home. The realtor was also told that the ex was out of town but would be able to sign the required documents for the sale via email.

Authorities say Brown created the email address the day before the documents were signed.

