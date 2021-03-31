North Carolina Man Wins Lottery Twice In Two Weeks

If you've ever played the lottery, you're lucky to win it once let alone twice. One man in North Carolina, however, beat those odds and more quickly than you would think.

Henry Harvey II, of Spring Lake, recently scored $5,000 on a scratch-off ticket from the Circle K station on North Main Street in Hope Mills, WRAL reports. Since that store seemed to work out for him the first time, he decided to try his luck again with another ticket a couple weeks later. And it payed off when he scored an even bigger prize of $100,000 from a $25 Extreme Cash ticket.

"Two weeks ago, I won $5,000 there on a $10 scratch off," he said. "So, this time, when I scratched off and saw I won, I was extremely happy and surprised."

Still in shock, Harvey was able to claim $70,757 after taxes, which he plans to put into savings.

While scoring big in the lottery twice seems rare, another North Carolina man also hit it big with his second win in a year. Earlier this month, Willard Weber, of Littleton, took home nearly half a million dollars less than a year after splitting a $4 million prize with a coworker.

