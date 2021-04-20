Washington Man Arrested 2 Days After Getting Pardoned From Prison

Thanks to Washington state's recent rules decriminalizing drug possession, an Olympia man was released early from prison Thursday (April 15). He was back behind bars two days later, according to KING 5.

Randall Taufetee was caught driving through neighborhoods at speeds nearing 120 mph Saturday morning (April 17), according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Taufetee smiled and told them, "Governor Inslee let me out of prison early and I wanted to have some fun."

Back in February, the state's Supreme Court ruled the state's felony drug possession law unconstitutional. As a result, 18 people, including Taufetee, had their prison sentences commuted by Gov. Jay Inslee and were released early.

“The governor rightfully used his authority to ensure that persons being detained pursuant to an unconstitutional law were released,” Inslee spokesperson Mike Faulk said.

Photo: Getty Images