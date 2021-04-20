Feedback

Washington Man Arrested 2 Days After Getting Pardoned From Prison

By Zuri Anderson

April 20, 2021

Thanks to Washington state's recent rules decriminalizing drug possession, an Olympia man was released early from prison Thursday (April 15). He was back behind bars two days later, according to KING 5.

Randall Taufetee was caught driving through neighborhoods at speeds nearing 120 mph Saturday morning (April 17), according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Taufetee smiled and told them, "Governor Inslee let me out of prison early and I wanted to have some fun."

Back in February, the state's Supreme Court ruled the state's felony drug possession law unconstitutional. As a result, 18 people, including Taufetee, had their prison sentences commuted by Gov. Jay Inslee and were released early.

“The governor rightfully used his authority to ensure that persons being detained pursuant to an unconstitutional law were released,” Inslee spokesperson Mike Faulk said.

Earlier this year, an inmate was released early from a South Florida jail by mistake. Coincidentally, it happened on his birthday, too. An inmate shaved their head and posed as another inmate who was set to be freed in Utah.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Washington Man Arrested 2 Days After Getting Pardoned From Prison

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.