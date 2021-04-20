Feedback

Why April 21st Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

April 21, 2021

It’s April 21st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1973, Alice Cooper went to number one on the album chart with Billion Dollar Babies.

In 2016, Prince was found dead at his home in Minnesota.

In 1994, Courtney Love turned in the shotgun Kurt Cobain used to kill himself to a guns-for-tickets trade-in program.

In 1998, Led Zeppelin members Jimmy Page and Robert Plant released their Walking into Clarksdale reunion album.

In 1982, Joe Strummer of The Clash disappeared for three weeks, causing the group to cancel a tour. He was eventually found living on the streets of Paris.

In 1984, Phil Collins started a three-week run at the top of the singles chart with “Against All Odds.” It was his first number one song.

And in 2004, California rockers Hoobastank had the number two song in the country with “The Reason,” which was number one on the modern rock chart.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

