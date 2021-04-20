Woman Bites, Chokes Uber Driver During Ride In Florida, Deputies Say

A woman was booked for allegedly choking and biting an Uber driver in Florida, according to WFLA.

The incident went down in St. Petersburg early Sunday morning (April 18). Witnesses told authorities that 55-year-old Michele Stilwell choked a male driver while the car was in motion.

After the driver reportedly pull over, Pinellas County deputies claim Stilwell crawled on the center console and began scratching and biting the victim. The driver tried calling 911, but the woman allegedly smacked the phone out of his hand.

WFLA obtained video of the incident from witnesses, where the driver could be heard saying "I can't breathe." Bystanders reportedly rushed over and pulled the woman off the driver before calling 911.