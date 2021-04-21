10 Slang Words You'll Only Know If You're From Utah
By Ginny Reese
April 21, 2021
Utah is a pretty cool place to live. The state is filled with opportunities for outdoor recreation and is one of the best states to raise a family.
The state even seems to have its very own language that people outside Utah just don't understand.
Here are 10 local lingo words that only Utahns understand:
Fry Sauce
Think of ketchup mixed with mayonnaise and sometimes a little pickle relish mixed in.
Spaghetti Bowl
This is the network of highway connections that look like a spaghetti bowl when looking from overhead.
Biff
This word describes any time someone trips, stumbles, or falls down.
Heck
This is used in the place of basically all curse words. A popular phrase is "oh my heck."
Powder Day
This basically excuses any plans you had before to head to the slopes for a day of skiing, or snowboarding.
Pioneer Day
This is an actual state holiday that's pretty close to the celebration that happens on the 4th of July. It commemorates the entry of Brigham Young and the first wave or Latter-day Saints pioneers into the state.
Valley
This refers to basically the entire Salt Lake Valley.
Sluffing
This just means someone is skipping class.
Slots
Slots are just canyons, which are pretty normal for Utah residents, but are very cool for everyone else to see.
Epic
The rest of the world uses this to describe something that's really cool. But for Utahns, this is the name of their local beer.
Photo: Getty Images