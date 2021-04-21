200 Million Coronavirus Vaccines Have Been Administered In The U.S.

On Wednesday (April 21), President Joe Biden announced that the United States surpassed his goal of vaccinating 200 million people during his first 100 days in office.

"When tomorrow's vaccine vaccination numbers come out, it'll show that today, we did it. Today we hit 200 million shots on the 92nd day in office," Biden said at the White House.

Biden touted his administration's success in ramping up the effort to vaccinate as many people as possible. Biden campaigned on a goal of vaccinating 100 million during his first 100 days in office but upped it to 200 million after getting sworn in.

"At the pace we were moving when I took office, it would have taken us more than 220 days, almost seven and a half months to reach 200 million shots. Instead of marking this milestone in April, we would not have seen it until early September at the earliest," Biden said. "We know it saved lives that otherwise would have been lost. I'm proud of the work of my administration to get Americans vaccinated, but more than that, I am proud of the American people."

According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 216 million vaccines have been administered across the country. More than 40% of the population has been partially vaccinated, and 26.4% are considered fully vaccinated.

Photo: Getty Images