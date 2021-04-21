Aaron Hernandez's Unreleased Rap Songs From Jail To Sell On NFT Platform

Unreleased music made by late former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez during his incarceration will soon be sold on an NFT platform.

The collection of tracks titled "AH81 in His Own Words" will be auctioned as part of the launch of nftGOAT.io, the company announced in a PR Newswire press release on Wednesday (April 21.)

"AH81 in His Own Words is a collection of four tracks," the press release stated. "Three tracks were recorded in a professional studio while Hernandez was a Patriot, a star player on the world's most prestigious football team. The final track was recorded from jail, just days before he passed. This track is the last known recorded communication Hernandez intended to release to the public."

According to the press release, Hernandez "expresses remorse, regret, and love for his family" while also admitting "to many mistakes," but still "declares his innocence in the case for which he was convicted."

Hernandez was arrested on murder charges and suspended by the Patriots in 2013.

The former University of Florida standout was convicted in the killing of Odin Loyd in 2015 and killed himself while in jail on April 27, 2017 of the same year at the age of 27.

Hernandez was the subject of the 2020 Netflix docuseries, 'Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez,' which detailed the former tight end's upbringing, the incident, charges and aftermath of the case and conviction.

Photo: Getty Images