Aerial Footage Captures Blaze That Collapsed Church Roof In Minneapolis
By Kelly Fisher
April 21, 2021
Fire crews battled a blaze that destroyed a Minneapolis church that dates back more than a century.
The Minneapolis Fire Department confirmed Monday (April 19) that first responders arrived at the scene of the two-story church. The fire called for “extra personnel and equipment.”
Aerial footage captured the blaze that collapsed the roof of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish. The fire around 7 p.m.It only took about 15 minutes for crews to sound a second alarm, according to KARE 11.
Fire Chief Bryan Tyner told KSTP that the people who were in the building at the time were evacuated and no one was injured.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
BREAKING: Large flames now coming through roof of Minneapolis church as firefighters, extended above the fire from ladder trucks, spray massive amounts of water on raging flames. pic.twitter.com/3Eck0EFcwP— Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) April 20, 2021
Breaking: Firefighters are battling a large fire at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/x9kuWwzu8y— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) April 20, 2021
Shortly after the fire, the son of the church’s residing pastor of over 25 years started a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money to help rebuild.
The campaign has raised more than $9.600 of its $50,000 goal as of midday Wednesday (April 21).
“The fire spread to multiple parts of the church, parts of the roof have collapsed, and right now, it looks like most of the contents of the church will be unsalvageable,” the organizer wrote. “This church has already been heavily impacted due to COVID-19. We are hoping that the community of Minneapolis can help us come together and quickly recover from this loss.”
Organizers plan to share further updates to the GoFundMe page.
Photo: Getty Images