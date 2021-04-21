Aerial Footage Captures Blaze That Collapsed Church Roof In Minneapolis

Fire crews battled a blaze that destroyed a Minneapolis church that dates back more than a century.

The Minneapolis Fire Department confirmed Monday (April 19) that first responders arrived at the scene of the two-story church. The fire called for “extra personnel and equipment.”

Aerial footage captured the blaze that collapsed the roof of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish. The fire around 7 p.m.It only took about 15 minutes for crews to sound a second alarm, according to KARE 11.

Fire Chief Bryan Tyner told KSTP that the people who were in the building at the time were evacuated and no one was injured.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.