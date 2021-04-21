Atlanta Among Top Cities For Moving Renters Despite Slower Activity In 2020

Renter activity is surging in Atlanta again after lagging in the first hall of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the second half of the year, things began to change.

STORAGE Café released a mobility report showing that Atlanta rings in at No. 17 in the country’s largest number of renter applications last year. Researchers “zoomed in on approx. 1.7 million renter applications nationwide to search for renter migration patterns,” according to STORAGE Café.

Information from STORAGE Café shows that 64% of the new renters were already located in Georgia, mostly from suburban areas of the state, including Marietta, Decatur and Smyrna. Most out-of-state renters came from New York, Chicago and Charlotte. Nearly half were interested in more spacious homes, particularly in Buckhead and Cumberland. Millennials accounted for most of the renters relocating to the Atlanta area, followed by Zoomers.

Overall, Los Angeles saw the biggest spike in renter applications in 2020. New York City, Chicago, Phoenix and Houston rounded out the Top 5 on the list of cities for inbound renter migration.

Atlanta wasn't the only city in Georgia that made the STORAGECafé list.

Augusta also ranked at No. 72.

Photo: Getty Images