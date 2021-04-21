Drake Shows Off His Abs & Toned Arms In Shirtless Gym Video

Clearly, Drake's been doing more than just "shootin' in the gym!"

On Tuesday (April 20), the Canadian rapper, who's been rehabbing his injured knee for the past few months, showed off his fitness progress by posting a shirtless video of himself and his crew putting in work at his home gym.

In the video, which was shared on Drake's Instagram Story, the "What's Next" rapper is shown flexing his abs and arm muscles as his friend hypes him up, saying "Yo, yo, slow down, dog!" The camera then turns to Drake's friends, who were in the middle of their workout.