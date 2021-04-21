Florida Boy Studies What A Cat's Butt Touches In Your Home For Science Fair
By Zuri Anderson
April 21, 2021
A Florida student's science fair project went viral for addressing a crucial question: "Does your cat’s butthole really touch all the surfaces in your home?"
Kerry Griffin posted about her son Kaeden's achievement on Facebook on Saturday (April 17) along with pictures. Two cats were used in the experiment, where lipstick was applied to their "bum-bums" and then given a series of commands, such as jump up, sit and wait.
Here's what the young researcher found:
- Long and medium haired cat’s buttholes made NO contact with soft or hard surfaces at all
- Short haired cats made NO contact on hard surfaces, but they did find evidence of a "slight smear on the soft bedding surface"
Conclusion: if your short-haired cat is lying on a surface, their butthole may be touching those surfaces, the mom wrote.
"Side note: Both cats have been trained since kittenhood with a variety of commands," Griffin noted. "They were compensated with lots of praise, pets, and their favorite treats, and the lipstick was removed with a baby wipe once we collected our data in just under 10 minutes."
The Facebook posted made the rounds on social media, garnering over 18,000 shares and more than 13,000 reactions to Kaeden's experiment. She later updated the post with this sweet message:
UPDATE: Thank you all so much for the love!!! ♥️ I screenshotted many comments and shared them with Kaeden this morning. We are both so very touched! And y’all’s comments are lit! 🔥 They gave me so many great laughs last night reading through them! And yes, Kaeden most definitely got an A++++++, we homeschool so I made sure he got his A+! 🤩 Funny thing is I have a Ph.D. in animal behavior, with a concentration in feline behavior that I’ve never used 🤦🏻♀️, I feel like for the first time in 15 years I actually put my degree to use, even though I was only supervising his science project! But that we actually did contribute useful information to the cat world! I am so tickled! Thank y’all so very much!!! ♥️♥️♥️
Photo: Getty Images