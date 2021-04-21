Florida Boy Studies What A Cat's Butt Touches In Your Home For Science Fair

A Florida student's science fair project went viral for addressing a crucial question: "Does your cat’s butthole really touch all the surfaces in your home?"

Kerry Griffin posted about her son Kaeden's achievement on Facebook on Saturday (April 17) along with pictures. Two cats were used in the experiment, where lipstick was applied to their "bum-bums" and then given a series of commands, such as jump up, sit and wait.

Here's what the young researcher found:

Long and medium haired cat’s buttholes made NO contact with soft or hard surfaces at all

Short haired cats made NO contact on hard surfaces, but they did find evidence of a "slight smear on the soft bedding surface"

Conclusion: if your short-haired cat is lying on a surface, their butthole may be touching those surfaces, the mom wrote.