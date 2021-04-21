Feedback

Florida Couple Tried To Host Wedding At $5.7M Mansion That Wasn't Theirs

By Zuri Anderson

April 21, 2021

Two people referring to themselves as the "Royal Couple" tried hosting a wedding at a $5.7 million mansion in Florida. Their big day was ruined when the actual owner of the home called authorities, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones showed up to a Southwest Ranches home Saturday morning (April 17) to tie the knot, reporters learned. They said God called them to the property, and an online invitation referred to the 16,313-square-foot home as "our dream home and estate."

The bride, groom and guests were left confused when they never made it onto the property. Nathan Finkel, the homeowner, called 911 on the unexpected wedding attendants.

“I have people trespassing on my property,” a fed-up Finkel told a dispatcher. “And they keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having a wedding here and it’s God’s message. I don’t know what’s going on. All I want is [for] it to stop. And they’re sitting at my property right at the front gate right now.” Finkel is also the heir to the IHOP restaurant franchise empire.

Two officers showed up at the home and told Wilson to leave, reporters said. He was not charged with a crime.

The Sun Sentinel found out that Finkel put the home on the market a couple years ago. The home has nine bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, a bowling alley, a theater, an elevator, a library and even staff quarters. Two ponds, a resort-style pool and more luxurious amenities can be found outside.

Town Attorney Keith Poliakoff told reporters that Wilson reached out to Finkel a few months ago. The groom reportedly asked the homeowner if he could use his backyard as a venue -- Finkel said no. The invitation went out anyways.

“The guy figured it was a vacant house and didn’t realize Nathan lived on the property in a different home,” Poliakoff said. “This guy had no idea he lived there. You know the shock that must have been on his face when he showed up at the gate and the owner was home?”

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Florida Couple Tried To Host Wedding At $5.7M Mansion That Wasn't Theirs

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.