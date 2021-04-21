Florida Couple Tried To Host Wedding At $5.7M Mansion That Wasn't Theirs

Two people referring to themselves as the "Royal Couple" tried hosting a wedding at a $5.7 million mansion in Florida. Their big day was ruined when the actual owner of the home called authorities, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones showed up to a Southwest Ranches home Saturday morning (April 17) to tie the knot, reporters learned. They said God called them to the property, and an online invitation referred to the 16,313-square-foot home as "our dream home and estate."

The bride, groom and guests were left confused when they never made it onto the property. Nathan Finkel, the homeowner, called 911 on the unexpected wedding attendants.

“I have people trespassing on my property,” a fed-up Finkel told a dispatcher. “And they keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having a wedding here and it’s God’s message. I don’t know what’s going on. All I want is [for] it to stop. And they’re sitting at my property right at the front gate right now.” Finkel is also the heir to the IHOP restaurant franchise empire.

Two officers showed up at the home and told Wilson to leave, reporters said. He was not charged with a crime.

The Sun Sentinel found out that Finkel put the home on the market a couple years ago. The home has nine bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, a bowling alley, a theater, an elevator, a library and even staff quarters. Two ponds, a resort-style pool and more luxurious amenities can be found outside.

Town Attorney Keith Poliakoff told reporters that Wilson reached out to Finkel a few months ago. The groom reportedly asked the homeowner if he could use his backyard as a venue -- Finkel said no. The invitation went out anyways.

“The guy figured it was a vacant house and didn’t realize Nathan lived on the property in a different home,” Poliakoff said. “This guy had no idea he lived there. You know the shock that must have been on his face when he showed up at the gate and the owner was home?”

