Here Are All The Facilities In Phoenix That Will Have An Open Fire Ban Soon

By Ginny Reese

April 21, 2021

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department's open fire ban will go into effect soon.

Beginning May 1st, open charcoal fires and smoking will be prohibited at the city's desert parks and mountain preserves, reported Patch.

The city said that the ban will be in effect due to the extreme fire danger that comes with low humidity, high temperatures, dry vegetation, and high winds.

Arizona experienced record-breaking heat and dryness in 2020, which could lead to a tremendously devastating wildfire season in 2021, reported AZ Family.

58% of Arizona is in exceptional drought, including parts of the Phoenix metro area. This number has increased. Two weeks ago, 55% of Arizona was in exceptional drought.

At the beginning of last year, only 13% of the state was in any form of drought.

Here are all the facilities in Phoenix that will have an open fire ban:

  • Camelback Mountain
  • Deem Hills Recreation Area
  • Lookout Mountain
  • Papago Park
  • Phoenix Mountains Park and Recreation Area
  • Phoenix Mountains Preserve
  • Phoenix Sonoran Preserve
  • North Mountain Park
  • Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area
  • South Mountain Park and Preserve

The fire ban does not apply to flatland parks.

