Most Venomous And Lethal Scorpion In The Country Is Right Here In Arizona

The most common scorpion in the Phoenix area is the Arizona Bark Scorpion. ABC 15 reported that it is also the most venomous and only lethal scorpion in the state.

The Mayo Clinic stated that the bark scorpion holds the title of being the only scorpion in America with venom strong enough to cause severe symptoms.

The worst part about it all is that the bark scorpion is found in homes very frequently, especially during the summer months.

The Arizona Bark Scorpion is light brown and is about six to eight centimeters long. The females are usually a bit smaller than the males, and give birth during the summer months to a litter of about 25 to 35 scorplings.

The bark scorpions usually are active from late spring through late summer in Phoenix. It is nocturnal and can go days without eating.

So what's the best way to get rid of them in your home?

Didi and Meg Ghelmegeanu are the owners of Desert Termites.

Didi said that removing yard clutter and things that the scorpions can hide under is the first line of defense. Didi said, "Scorpions prey on insects -- so if you eliminate their food source, scorpions will have nothing to prey on." Then, you should call IPM: integrated pest management.

If you or someone you love is stung by the bark scorpion, clean the wound with a mild soap and immediately call Poison control at 1-800-222-1222.

Photo: Getty Images