If You Lost Your Job From The Pandemic, Get Ready For This Miami Job Fair

A virtual job fair will be coming to the Miami area for job seekers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NBC Miami.

JobFairX will be hosting the Miami Virtual Career Fair next Tuesday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Not only is the event free, but participants will have access to more than 25 employers, including Costco Wholesale, Google, Cardinal Health, and many more.

Job seekers will also be interviewed on the spot virtually, organizers said.

Reporters noted that over 700,000 people have been displaced by the pandemic in Florida. With more Americans getting vaccinated and restrictions getting eased, more businesses are looking to hire or bring back employees.

"Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering so employers will have access to it," NBC Miami wrote. "Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours."

To register for the event, click here.

