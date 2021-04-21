Julian Edelman Announces Next Career Move Amid NFL Retirement

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman already has post-retirement plans.

The former Super Bowl MVP will join the 'Inside the NFL' team as an on-air analyst as part of an overall deal with ViacomCBS, Deadline.com announced on Wednesday (April 21.)

Edelman joins a star-studded 'Inside the NFL' team that already includes James Brown, Phil Simms and Brandon Marshall, as well as feature contributions from Pro Football Hall of Famers Michael Irvin and Ray Lewis.

'Inside the NFL' will make its debut on Paramount+ this fall as part of the 2021 NFL regular season.

“I’ve always been a fan of Inside the NFL, and the different way they have shown football, from the cinematography to the slow highlights, and the all-star cast they’ve had,” Edelman said via Deadline. “It’ll just be fun to share what’s on my mind, but those guys have been in the TV world for over a decade. That’s a whole lot of nerves, like back when I got drafted in the seventh round by New England, and I was a quarterback from a small school who never played receiver. I have to make this team, and prove what I can do. That’s the mindset I have, nervous but excited.”

Edelman shared a video of himself on the field of Gillette Stadium announcing his decision on April 12 following reports that the Patriots released him from his contract after a failed physical.

"It was a hard decision, but the right decision for me and my family," Edelman said. "And I'm honored and so proud to be retiring a Patriot. ... It's been the best 12 years of my life."

Edelman spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the Patriots and ranks second in franchise history for career receptions (620), fourth in receiving yards (6,822) and ninth in receiving touchdowns (36.)