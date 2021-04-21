Juror Falls Asleep, Gets Kicked Out Of Florida Dismemberment-Murder Trial

A sleepy juror was kicked out of a trial focused on the grisly dismemberment death of a Florida woman, according to Law and Crime.

Prosecutors voiced concerns Tuesday (April 20) that Juror 16 missed testimony against the men accused of killing 33-year-old Nicole Montalvo. The judge also claims he spotted the juror fall asleep Monday afternoon (April 19). Reporters said an alternate person will replace the juror.

The state used testimony to show that 33-year-old Christopher Otero-Rivera, the victim's estranged husband, and his father 64-year-old Angel Luis Rivera murdered Montalvo to get full custody of their son, writers said. Authorities said the murder happened in October 2019, and deputies found the victim's dismembered remains on the Rivera property in St. Cloud, Florida.