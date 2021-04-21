Lil Wayne Marries Denise Bidot: Report
By Peyton Blakemore
April 21, 2021
Lil Wayne is seemingly a married man!
On Tuesday (April 20), the 38-year-old rapper surprised fans when he announced on Twitter that he'd tied the knot. "Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters," he wrote.
While Wayne didn't reveal who he now plans to spend forever with, he recently announced that he was officially back together with his on-again-off-again girlfriend Denise Bidot.
Last Wednesday (April 14), Wayne shared footage of his romantic beach day with Denise, posting a video of their names inside a sand-drawn heart to his Instagram Story.
The couple's relationship confirmation came months after they first sparked reconciliation rumors. Back in November, a little over a week after the two unfollowed each other on social media and posted cryptic messages about lost love, fans noticed that Wayne and Denise had re-followed each other on Instagram.
"Looks like Lil Wayne and his boo Denise Bidot are back on good terms. He’s following her again," The Shade Room tweeted at the time.
Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters.— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 20, 2021
As fans know, Denise appeared to break up with Wayne following his endorsement of Donald Trump last year. “She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part,” a source told B. Scott at the time. “[Denise] was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him.”
Despite their political differences, the couple, who went public with their relationship last June, seemingly patched things up and have been on the up and up ever since.
