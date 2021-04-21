Lil Wayne Marries Denise Bidot: Report

Lil Wayne is seemingly a married man!

On Tuesday (April 20), the 38-year-old rapper surprised fans when he announced on Twitter that he'd tied the knot. "Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters," he wrote.

While Wayne didn't reveal who he now plans to spend forever with, he recently announced that he was officially back together with his on-again-off-again girlfriend Denise Bidot.

Last Wednesday (April 14), Wayne shared footage of his romantic beach day with Denise, posting a video of their names inside a sand-drawn heart to his Instagram Story.

The couple's relationship confirmation came months after they first sparked reconciliation rumors. Back in November, a little over a week after the two unfollowed each other on social media and posted cryptic messages about lost love, fans noticed that Wayne and Denise had re-followed each other on Instagram.

"Looks like Lil Wayne and his boo Denise Bidot are back on good terms. He’s following her again," The Shade Room tweeted at the time.