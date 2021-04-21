Lizzo Strips Down For Unedited Nude Photo Shoot: 'Let's Get Real'

Lizzo is all about embracing her natural self!

As part of Dove's Self Esteem Project, which is about promoting body confidence and positive self-esteem, the 32-year-old singer shared a completely nude photo of herself on social media.

"♉️WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON♉️ To celebrate I wanna give y’all this unedited selfie," Lizzo captioned the Photoshop- and filter-free photo, which showed her sitting on her couch in the nude as her arms perfectly covered her chest area while she held a mug in her hands. "now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural — I am excited to be partnering with @dove and the #DoveSelfEsteemProject which is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards."

She added, "Let’s get real y’all 🙆🏾‍." (See the NSFW photo HERE!)

Lizzo's nude selfie isn't the first time she's gone "au natural" on the 'gram. To kick off the New Year, the "Juice" singer shared a series of "real" selfies and opened up about loving herself in 2021.