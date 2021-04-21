Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Clears Rumors Of Fight With 'Idol' Contestant

Luke Bryan's wife Caroline is shutting down rumors that her husband and former American Idol contestant Wyatt Pike got into a physical fight following his departure from the show.

After Pike's sudden exit from American Idol, and Bryan's recent absence from the singing competition show due to testing positive for COVID-19, rumors began swirling as to why Wyatt really left, including a physical fight between him and Luke. But, in a comment posted to TikTok by Bryan's wife Caroline, captured by E! News, she confirms the speculation is false.

In the comment, Caroline wrote, "Trust me, he has covid. I kinda wish there was a fight. I'm sick of taking care of kids alone and sanitizing. I'm peeing Lysol!!!"

Luke announced he had tested positive for COVID last week, and shared, "I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon." Aside from missing American Idol, Bryan also missed the Academy of Country Music Awards, during which he won the title of Entertainer of the Year and gave his acceptance speech from home.

And after Wyatt Pike's departure from American Idol, the singer has spoken out about why he left the show and also shared a new song. He wrote in a post on Instagram, "I had to leave the @AmericanIdol competition for personal reasons but am so thankful I get to play music for the rest of my life. Fellow contestants - miss you all, good luck! Thank you to everyone for your support… do stick around for more musical things soon!"