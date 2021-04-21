Feedback

Macklemore Opens Up About Relapsing During The Pandemic

By Hayden Brooks

April 21, 2021

Macklemore has opened up about his struggle with addiction again, admitting that he relapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his appearance on the Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard podcast, the rapper, 37, touched on Shepard's relapse after 16 years of sobriety in September 2020. Following his surgery for a motorcycle crash, the actor became hooked on opioids. Macklemore heard Shepard’s confessions during an episode of the podcast and admitted that his ability to be vulnerable and honest "really, really resonated" with the chart-topper.

"It was within two months of my COVID relapse, and the disease of addiction is crazy," Macklemore explained during the almost-two-hour episode. "I really, really resonated with the episode where you talked about your relapse, and... I cried. It made me feel, as someone that had relapsed again, like a month or two before, that I'm not alone."

"I've spent most of the last 11 years in recovery, and it's made me who I am, and yes, there's been periods of my life in these last 11 years that are really dark, that have caused my wife a lot of pain, that have caused people that love me a lot of pain, a lot of worry, I've compromised my life and other people around me, I've done things that I'm not proud of, but I do have that foundational level of 10 years of recovery, and I'm f**king proud of that," he continued.

Macklemore, who is expecting his third child with wife, Tricia Davis, has been candid about his struggle with addiction. He admitted himself into rehab for drug addiction and alcoholism in August 2008 and in 2011, before relapsing after his breakout year in 2014. He went on to confess that it was Davis' pregnancy with their first child, Sloane, that served as a "wake-up call." The two share two daughters: Sloane and Colette Koala.

Photo: Getty Images

Macklemore

Macklemore Opens Up About Relapsing During The Pandemic

