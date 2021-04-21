Naked Biking Event In Portland Canceled, Here's How You Can Still Ride Nude

It's been over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted organizers to cancel or postpone popular events, and the trend continues in 2021. The World Naked Bike Ride in Portland was canceled for the second year in a row, but all hope is lost though.

According to Oregon Live, the clothes-free bicycling event won't be happening in its traditional form this year. Reporters said these bicyclists usually gather to "protest oil dependence and dangerous cycling conditions" while "reveling in body positivity."

Organizers are now encouraging naked and partially nude participants to ride their bikes on their own every full moon from June through August, according to their website. They also asked people from outside the Portland metro area to not come to town. They're also asking riders to mask up.

Oregon Live also pointed out other events where people can ride in their birthday suits, such as Pedalpalooza and "Buck Naked Full Moon Ride," which is scheduled for July 23.

“Stay safe,” the World Naked Bike Ride website reads. “Have fun.”

Photo: Getty Images