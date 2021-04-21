Feedback

Nashville In The Running To Host 2026 FIFA World Cup

By Sarah Tate

April 21, 2021

Nashville continues to be in the running to host the 2026 World Cup as FIFA plans to visit the city and Nissan Stadium later this summer, News Channel 5 reports.

City leaders are excited about the possibility of hosting the international competition and look forward to meeting with FIFA in July as the tour Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

"Holding stadium discussions with FIFA is key step forward, and as one of the smaller markets, we are honored to still be in the hunt," said Butch Spyridon, CEO of Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation. "We couldn't ask for a better partner than the Tennessee Titans as we continue to push Nashville's bid ahead. We are confident that the stadium and city can host a successful World Cup match."

According to the news outlet, the international governing body of soccer was originally going to choose the host cities for the 2026 World Cup last year, but the pandemic halted the process. Seventeen cities remain in the running to be one of 10 host cities, but Nashville is one of the smallest.

Despite this, city leaders think Music City would be the right choice, including the Tennessee Titans, whose field would be used in the tournament if selected. When explaining how Nashville could handle being chosen as a host city, Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill pointed back to the overwhelming success of the 2019 NFL Draft.

"We are honored that Nashville and Nissan Stadium are being considered as a host venue for the World Cup," said Nihill. "World-class soccer has shined at Nissan Stadium on several occasions, and we're excited by the opportunity to place our facility and our city on a global stage."

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Nashville In The Running To Host 2026 FIFA World Cup

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.