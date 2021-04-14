Kings Of Leon Locked In As First Headliner Of NFL Draft Weekend

Kings of Leon and Ann Wilson are kicking off NFL Draft weekend performances.

The 86th annual NFL Draft is slated for April 29 through May 1. Last month, the NFL revealed details about the upcoming Draft weekend in Cleveland, detailing the iconic downtown Cleveland locations, including FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center,” according to an NFL news release.

Nashville-based Kings of Leon will reportedly be the first artist on the Draft stage on April 29, ahead of the first round of the draft, cleveland.com reported Wednesday (April 14). Fans can stream the full concert from the NFL’s website, app or Facebook page.

Ann Wilson, of Heart and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will sing the National Anthem, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District All-City Choir will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and local cover band The Sunrise Jones will play, according to cleveland.com.

Officials plan to announce headlining artists on the second and third nights at a later date.

"Cleveland welcomes the 2021 NFL Draft to our city," Mayor Frank G. Jackson said in the release. "Residents and visitors from around the world will experience Cleveland's hospitality and see why our city continues to be a destination of choice for large-scale events. We look forward to working with the Cleveland Browns, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the NFL and our other partners to execute a safe, successful event in accordance with health and safety guidelines."

For more information, visit the NFL’s website.