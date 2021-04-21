Paramore Launches Limited Edition Merch Line To Celebrate Earth Day
By Katrina Nattress
April 21, 2021
While we're still waiting on new Paramore music, the band's been gifting us with all kinds of other goodies. Earlier this month, singer Hayley Williams announced a special silver vinyl edition of their 2007 album Riot!, and for Earth Day 2021 they teamed up with Collina Strada and the NTWRK app for a limited edition merch drop.
"we’ve teamed up with social issues and awareness platform @collinastrada to create limited edition merchandise EXCLUSIVELY for the @NTWRK app in recognition of #EarthDay," they wrote in an announcement post on Instagram. "the drop will feature one of Collina Strada’s famous rhinestone-studded water bottles (in a custom RIOT!-inspired design) to help lower plastic water bottle consumption and upcycled, hand dyed t-shirts (with a Paramore design from the emo archives printed across the front). upcycled fashion helps reduce the environmental impact of post-consumer clothing."
Profits will go to two yet-to-be-named charities, and the band plans on revealing more information on Earth Day (April 22) at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
See the announcement posts, along with some of the items for sale, below.
In addition to the special-edition Riot! LP, Paramore is also asking fans to create their own merch designs to celebrate the re-release. See how you can enter your artwork here.
Photo: Getty Images