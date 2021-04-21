Pittsburgh Native, Former Pirates Infielder Announces Retirement

Walker was selected by the Pirates at No. 11 overall in the 2004 MLB Draft. The Pittsburgh native hit for a .272 average, 93 home runs and 418 RBI during his seven seasons with the Bucs, which included winning a Silver Slugger Award, hitting a .271 average and career bests with 23 home runs and 76 RBI in 2014.

Walker also tied his career best in home runs during the 2016 season with the Mets. The 35-year-old last appeared in an MLB game during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season as a member of the Phillies.

The veteran made 18 total appearances during the pandemic shortened season.

Walker retires with 149 home runs, 609 RBI and a slash line of .267/.338/.426 for his 12-year MLB career.

Photo: Getty Images