Pittsburgh Native, Former Pirates Infielder Announces Retirement

By Jason Hall

April 21, 2021

Former Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Neil Walker announced his retirement from baseball on Tuesday (April 20.)

The Pittsburgh native played his first seven seasons for the hometown Pirates before stints with the New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees, Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies during his final five MLB seasons.

Walker, 35, announced his decision in a tweet sending love to all the franchises he played for and their fans.

"Officially retired, thank you to everyone that helped me in my journey to live out my childhood dream of being a Major Leaguer, I loved & cherished every day. From Pittsburgh, NY Mets & Yankees, Milwaukee, Miami, and Philly, nothing but love to those Organizations, Cities & Fans," Walker tweeted.

Walker was selected by the Pirates at No. 11 overall in the 2004 MLB Draft. The Pittsburgh native hit for a .272 average, 93 home runs and 418 RBI during his seven seasons with the Bucs, which included winning a Silver Slugger Award, hitting a .271 average and career bests with 23 home runs and 76 RBI in 2014.

Walker also tied his career best in home runs during the 2016 season with the Mets. The 35-year-old last appeared in an MLB game during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season as a member of the Phillies.

The veteran made 18 total appearances during the pandemic shortened season.

Walker retires with 149 home runs, 609 RBI and a slash line of .267/.338/.426 for his 12-year MLB career.

