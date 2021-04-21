Ronda Rousey Announces She's Pregnant With First Child

MMA legend Ronda Rousey announced she's pregnant with her first child on Wednesday (April 21.)

Rousey made the announcement alongside her husband, Travis Browne, on her YouTube account, although the original video was taken down Wednesday morning.

"I've been pregnant since January so four months, woo, baby bump, and I just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we've been on," Rousey said in the video.

The former UFC Women's Bantamweight and WWE Raw Women's champion said she's due to give birth in September.

Rousey's video announcement included footage of herself and Browne going to the doctor's office.