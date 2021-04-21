Feedback

Ronda Rousey Announces She's Pregnant With First Child

By Jason Hall

April 21, 2021

MMA legend Ronda Rousey announced she's pregnant with her first child on Wednesday (April 21.)

Rousey made the announcement alongside her husband, Travis Browne, on her YouTube account, although the original video was taken down Wednesday morning.

"I've been pregnant since January so four months, woo, baby bump, and I just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we've been on," Rousey said in the video.

The former UFC Women's Bantamweight and WWE Raw Women's champion said she's due to give birth in September.

Rousey's video announcement included footage of herself and Browne going to the doctor's office.

Rousey is one of the most recognizable names in UFC history and regarded as a pioneer of women's mixed martial arts.

The former judo champion was the first female fighter to sign with the UFC in November 2012 and went 12-0 (6-0 UFC) -- nine victories coming in under one minute -- during her first 12 professional MMA fights.

Rousey finished her MMA career with a 12-2 record following losses to Holly Holm in November 2015 and Amanda Nunes in December 2016.

Rousey then made the transition to professional wrestling, making her in-ring debut for WWE at WrestleMania 31. The Riverside, California native held the Raw Women's championship for more than 230 days before being defeated by Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35, which was the first all-women's WrestleMania main event and her last appearance with the company.

Rousey confirmed she left WWE with the intention to start a family at the time of her departure.

