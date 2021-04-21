See Anderson Cooper's Son Watch Him On TV For First Time During 'Jeopardy!'

Anderson Cooper is a TV regular and his son, Wyatt, got to see his father in action during his guest-hosting stint on Jeopardy!

On Monday (April 19), the CNN anchor, 53, started his two-week stint at the podium to replace the late Alex Trebek on the trivia show and Wyatt was at home to see his famed father on screen. "Wyatt has never seen me on tv before, and he likely won’t for a long while, but apparently he caught a bit of me on @Jeopardy!" the TV anchor captioned a shot of the 11-month-old.

Cooper previously admitted his nerves about hosting the long-running game show. "I rarely get nervous, but I definitely was the first moment I stood behind Alex Trebek’s podium," Cooper told his Instagram followers on Monday. "It was a great honor and very moving for me. I have watched @Jeopardy since I was in high school (back when i had brown hair.). I am such a fan of the show and miss watching Alex, who was the perfect host, and conducted himself with such intelligence, humor and grace."

On the family front, Wyatt will celebrate his first birthday on April 27. Cooper and his ex Benjamin Maisani, 48, live together to co-parent the child. "We actually still live in the same house because we get along really well," Cooper confessed during a February interview. "It works out. It was interesting because [Maisani] wasn't really sure he wanted to have a kid, which was one of the reasons we probably broke up. But then he came around on the idea, and now he is just such a great parent."